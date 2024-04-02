Kaspa (KAS) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and $69.72 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,210,848,921 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,206,799,572.22421. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.12810679 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $64,153,184.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

