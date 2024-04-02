Kava (KAVA) Price Down 6.2% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $67.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

