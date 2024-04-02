Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $24.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of Kennametal stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 256,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,343 shares in the company, valued at $34,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

