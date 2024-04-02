Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.60

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 42801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Keras Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million, a PE ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.67.

Keras Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keras Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keras Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.