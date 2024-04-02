Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,238.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,238 ($15.54) and last traded at GBX 1,246 ($15.64), with a volume of 275217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,302 ($16.34).
Several research firms have issued reports on KWS. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) price target on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.85. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,428.57%.
In other news, insider Don Robert bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, with a total value of £55,454 ($69,613.36). Corporate insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
