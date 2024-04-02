Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 105,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,096. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.58. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Kirby has a 1 year low of $66.42 and a 1 year high of $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. Kirby’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $1,537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,130.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,929. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kirby by 923.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,824,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kirby by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 665,744 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,762,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

