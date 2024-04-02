KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in KLA by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $643.42.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $21.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $689.16. The stock had a trading volume of 408,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,088. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $665.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $572.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.