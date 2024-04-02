Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Now Covered by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Klaviyo from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of Klaviyo stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 581,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $52,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at about $49,833,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

