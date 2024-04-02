Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Up 28.6%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 318,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 83,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.06.
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
