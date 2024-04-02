Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the February 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter worth $9,744,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE KGS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $225.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on KGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KGS

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.