Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,739,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 85,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,074,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

KFY stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,790. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

