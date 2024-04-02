Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

LTRX opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Lantronix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 20,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $78,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantronix by 95.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lantronix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

