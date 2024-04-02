Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $545.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $491.00 to $545.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LII. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.75.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $9.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $474.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $460.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $501.72.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,003,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,267,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

