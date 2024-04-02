Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.51

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 191508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

