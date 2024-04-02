Lido Staked ETH Trading Down 8.5% This Week (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and $151.00 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $3,272.09 or 0.04954345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,572,555 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,651,764.04534434. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 3,347.00960628 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $160,973,131.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

