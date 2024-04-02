Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives C$24.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.75.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total transaction of C$26,896.28. 9.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:LSPD opened at C$19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.72.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

