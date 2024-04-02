Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Lindsay Australia Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.37.

Lindsay Australia Company Profile

Lindsay Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated transport, logistics, and rural supply services to the food processing, food services, fresh produce, and horticulture sectors in Australia. The company operates through Transport and Rural segments. It also provides seed, chemical, nutrients, fertilizer, irrigation, farm consumables, and packaging.

