Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Lindsay Australia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Lindsay Australia Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.37.
Lindsay Australia Company Profile
