LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LIQT opened at $2.92 on Friday. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.