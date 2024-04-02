Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Up 2.3%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 62,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 977,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LQDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Liquidia from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Transactions at Liquidia

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $452,183.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 12,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $192,466.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,623.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 28,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $452,183.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,215,157.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,605 shares of company stock worth $862,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,095,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 861.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,509 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,461,000 after buying an additional 698,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.