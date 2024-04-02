Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.23 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $445.15 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,966,372 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,944,887.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00531649 USD and is down -24.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
