Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.40

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.
Lithium & Boron Technology Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.63.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
