LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.40.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIVN

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN stock opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.95. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.