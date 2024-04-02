Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches Market Cap of $123.95 Million

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $123.95 million and $20.08 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,224,270,898 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

