Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,805 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.31% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 871,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,324. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

