Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

LOW traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,872. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

