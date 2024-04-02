Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Receives Neutral Rating from Zelman & Associates

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $265.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Zelman & Associates’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.62.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.45. 2,812,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,912. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,209,241 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,790 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

