LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.55.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $265.68. 53,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,218. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

