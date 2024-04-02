Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 8.1%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. 5,797,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,799,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Luminar Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.25 million. Analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,705,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,107,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 325,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

