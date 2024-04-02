M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 632,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 1,745,907 shares.The stock last traded at $62.91 and had previously closed at $62.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

