Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Sells $10,252.08 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $10,252.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Paul Griscom sold 340 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $6,898.60.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Macy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

See Also

