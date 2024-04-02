Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.93. 104,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 362,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

