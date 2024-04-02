MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.94. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.67.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 54,501 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

