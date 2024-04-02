Maison Solutions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 2nd (NASDAQ:MSS)

Maison Solutions’ (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maison Solutions had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 5th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Maison Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MSS stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maison Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maison Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Maison Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

