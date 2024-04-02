Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $20.02. 17,583,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 81,043,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 5.37.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

