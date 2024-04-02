Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $481,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MAR stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,651. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $256.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.37.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.94, for a total value of $716,449.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,378,695.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

