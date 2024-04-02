MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. 236,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 659,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

MXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

