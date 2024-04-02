McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

MCD traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.74. 2,818,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,415. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

