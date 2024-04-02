Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 3,138,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 23,905,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.