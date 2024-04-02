MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of MDWD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.93. MediWound has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $917,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

