Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. 1,516,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,068,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

MESO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The firm has a market cap of $661.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 52.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mesoblast by 55.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

