Meter Governance (MTRG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $197,218.08

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $67.60 million and approximately $197,218.08 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00002852 BTC on exchanges.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,401,409 coins and its circulating supply is 35,815,817 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,401,409 with 35,815,817 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.91184532 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $257,977.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

