Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Trading Up 2.7%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $45.84. Approximately 197,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 274,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 599,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

