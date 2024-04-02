MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 11,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.38.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 974,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 182.0% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 709,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 457,678 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter worth about $791,000. Institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

