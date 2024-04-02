MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:CMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 11,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,791. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $3.38.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
