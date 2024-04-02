Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Raised by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.41. 17,854,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,340,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $127.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $585,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $54,506,605.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $26,952,017 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

