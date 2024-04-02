Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HIE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 15,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,614. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,076 shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $42,105.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,990,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,561,565.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

