Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

HIE stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Insider Activity at Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 39,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $423,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,136,736 shares in the company, valued at $22,649,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,958 shares of company stock worth $1,766,236.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.