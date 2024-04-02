Mina (MINA) One Day Volume Tops $66.74 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Mina has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $66.74 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,142,750,333 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,149,620 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,142,463,052.8400393 with 1,078,757,357.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.08600643 USD and is down -12.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $71,535,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

