Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 106,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 42,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Minnova Trading Up 28.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

