MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Sells $33,250.00 in Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.66. The stock had a trading volume of 270,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $135.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

