MOBOX Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $121.88 million and $22.34 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX launched on April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 280,808,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,808,894 tokens. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

Buying and Selling MOBOX

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX (MBOX) is the token for the MOBOX platform, which blends gaming with decentralized finance. Although the specific individual creators aren’t universally renowned, their combined expertise covers both gaming and crypto. The $MBOX token plays a central role in the ecosystem: it’s used for in-game activities, staking to earn rewards, participating in governance, and facilitating NFT transactions. Before engaging, thorough research on the asset and platform is advised.”

